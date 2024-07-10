  • Wednesday, 10th July, 2024

Foundation Offers Financial, Business, Food Aid to Widows

Funmi Ogundare

The Goke Dele Foundation (GDF), a non-governmental organisation recently, held its International Widows Day programme as part of efforts to support and uplift widows in the country.
Themed, ‘Accelerating the Achievements of Gender Equality: Strength, Support and Solidarity’ the programme emphasises the foundation’s commitment to improving the lives of widows through various empowerment initiatives. Over 200 widows from indigent communities within Lagos State attended the event, many of whom have directly benefited from the foundation’s scholarship opportunities for their children and business support grants.
In his remarks, the foundation’s Programme Coordinator, Nicholas Uwuba, highlighted the challenges widows face in society and reiterated its dedication to providing sustainable solutions.
“Widows are often marginalised and overlooked, but today we stand together to honor their strength and resilience. Our mission is to empower these women, ensuring they have the resources and support needed to lead dignified lives,” she stated.
The programme featured a panel session with Mrs. Funmilayo Eric-Sobukonla, Head, Business Unit, LSETF, Dr. Efe Anaughe President, Warien Rose Foundation/Warien Rose Academy, Dr. Macaulay Victor ,Medical Consultant, Quest Medicare and Ruhamah Ifere as the moderator. The panelists discussed key challenges related to physical health, economic empowerment, and legal matters. Mrs. Joan Faluyi, Founder, of Blossomflow Foundation, raised awareness about period poverty while representatives from the Anti-Suicide and Depression Squad (ASADS) spoke on mental health awareness.
The event also featured free medical checkups, distribution of food items and business start-up kits as well as cash grants to the widows. The grants was aimed at fostering entrepreneurship and financial independence.
The event was made possible through partnerships with various organisations, including Lagos Food Bank, Lagos State Employment Trust Fund, Milecent Foundation, Geneith Pharmaceuticals, New Heights Pharmaceuticals, Mezieuwa-Onyx Foundation, Eucalypton Foundation, Tabitha-Kay Widows Care Foundation, CWAY, Nigerian Breweries PLC, ASADS, Pastor Bimbo Odukoya Foundation, and The Good in Every Woman Foundation.
The beneficiaries commended the fundation’s unwavering support. One of the widows who received the business support grant shared her testimony, stating, “the support from the Goke Dele Foundation has transformed my life. With the business grant I received, I will be able to expand my business and provide for my children. I am eternally grateful.”

