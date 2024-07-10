FCTA Projects 400 Hectares for Resettlement of Apo Mechanics Traders

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has projected 400 hectares of land for the relocation of traders and artisans at Apo Mechanic to their permanent site in Wasa, Waru District.

The Chairman of the Committee for the relocation of the traders, Abubakar Makama, disclosed this yesterday when the Committee visited the site.

This was sequel to the recent inauguration of a 19-man Technical Committee by the Coordinator, Abuja Metropolitan Management Council (AMMC) Felix Obuah, on behalf of FCTA, to ensure seamless relocation of the traders from Apo Mechanic site to the permanent site in Wasa.

Makama noted the relocation of Apo Mechanics traders would precede the artisans because of the pressure from the traders and the ongoing road construction in the area.

“As they are on ground now, they will take the perimeter again, until when they finish their work, we would be able to tentatively say, this is the size. But for now we can say 391 hectares, that is almost 400 hectares for the Apo Mechanics business men and the artisans.

“We are starting with the Apo Mechanic because of the pressure and ongoing road construction with the area,” he said.

He noted that the new site was accessible to many expressways while construction was on going from the main Apo Junction.

“ As you can see by yourself how the road was diverted as we were coming in, and then as we were also joining the Apo-Karshi road, you can see how they were linked with another expressway through Waru district up to the Wassa district.

“Right now we are in Wassa, we are going to the relocation site, and this road is where Apo-Karshi is linked. In a nutshell what we are saying is that the proposed road is accessible,” Makama stated.

He assured the traders that the committee will work within stipulated time of three months given to them by the Coordinator to deliver its assignment, adding that equal treatment will be given to the affected persons in the course of the assignment.