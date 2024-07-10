eTranzact Deploys Digital Verification System for Military Pensions Board

eTranzact Plc, has announced its role as the technology solution provider for the Military Pensions Board’s new digital verification system for military pensioners, officially launched on July 1, 2024.

In a press statement, the company said that the initiative marks a significant milestone in leveraging technology to streamline pension verification processes and enhance the welfare of military retirees across Nigeria.

It also stated that with federal government approval, the Military Pensions Board is transitioning from traditional physical verification methods to an advanced electronic system developed and deployed by eTranzact.

“This transition aims to minimize travel risks, reduce transportation costs, and accommodate the advanced age of many pensioners,” it said.

Chairman of the Military Pensions Board, Air Vice Marshal Paul Irumheson, emphasized the necessity of this transition, stating that the move to electronic verification is crucial for the safety and convenience of military pensioners.

“This innovative solution will ensure that retirees can verify their status from anywhere in the world, significantly reducing the burden of travel and associated risks. Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, and the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa, have endorsed the electronic verification exercise, recognizing its potential to revolutionise the military pensions system.

“The key benefits of the digital verification system include enhanced security by reducing the risk of identity fraud and impersonation, convenience by allowing pensioners to complete verification from their homes, cost efficiency by eliminating the need for travel, and accessibility by accommodating pensioners residing both within and outside Nigeria,” the statement read.

CEO of eTranzact, Niyi Toluwalope, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, saying, “We are honoured to collaborate with the Military Pensions Board on this transformative project. At eTranzact, we are committed to harnessing the power of technology to solve critical challenges and improve the quality of life of Nigerians. This digital verification system affirms our dedication to innovation and excellence.”