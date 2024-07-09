Sundry Foods, Subsidiary Hold Blood Donation Drive in Port Harcourt

Sundry Foods Limited (SFL), owners and operators of Kilimanjaro restaurants and its sister company, Sundry Markets Limited (SML), owners and operators of Marketsquare Supermarkets, last Thursday in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State, jointly organised a blood donation drive to commemorate World Blood Donor Day 2024.

The blood donation initiative, held at their corporate headquarters located at in Port Harcourt, provided an opportunity for the management and staff to voluntarily donate blood to save the lives of those in need in society.

Executive Director of SFL, Nnamdi Opara said in a statement that both companies participated in the selfless act of donating blood as responsible corporate citizens of Nigeria, desirous of contributing to making a positive impact on the community.

World Blood Donor Day is celebrated globally on June 14 every year. The event seeks to raise awareness about the importance of blood donation and acknowledge donors for their life-saving gifts of blood.

Commenting on the occasion, Opara said: “Positively influencing the lives of the people and communities we serve has been a top priority for us at SFL and SML. Our corporate social responsibility (CSR) teams are focused on identifying ways in which we can make a bigger impact in society. I am pleased to highlight that we have undertaken this generous initiative to underscore the importance of safe blood and blood products and how their transfusion is a critical aspect of care and the response from our employees has been remarkable. Donating blood is one of the easiest and simplest ways to boost community well-being, support our health system, and engage in something that can be potentially lifesaving for people critically in need.”

According to him, the availability of an adequate and safe blood supply is crucial for various medical procedures, including surgeries, and treatment of chronic conditions such as cancer and blood disorders, even as he said that blood donation is an essential act of generosity that saves lives and fosters a stronger community.