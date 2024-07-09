Finidi Leads Rivers United’s First Training Session Ahead of New NPFL Season

Former Nigeria national team head coach, Finidi George, has been spotted overseeing his first training session with Rivers United.



The former Ajax star resigned as the coach of the Super Eagles less than two months after taking charge and has now returned to the Nigerian Premier Football League to manage Rivers United.



Despite these developments, Nigerians have yet to receive an official statement from the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), regarding his resignation.



However, in a picture shared by Rivers United, Finidi appeared to have moved on, as he was seen leading his first training session with the ‘Pride of Rivers’.



The former Real Betis forward previously led Enyimba of Aba to victory in the 2022-23 NPFL season, clinching their ninth title and enhancing his credentials for the Super Eagles coaching role.



Having also served as an assistant to Portuguese coach Jose Peseiro, helping to guide the Super Eagles to the final of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Finidi was considered for the head coach role when Peseiro left.