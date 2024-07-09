EY Nigeria Announces Admission of Five New Partners

EY Nigeria has announced the admission of five new partners into the West Africa Partnership, effective July 1, 2024. Chinedu Onyekwelu and Abiodun Ogunoiki – Partner’s in Consulting, Eunice Samson, Akeem Ogunseni and Ahmed Dangana are Associate Partners in Assurance, Tax practice and Markets respectively.

The admission is part of the firm’s strategic move to continually invest in its personnel aimed at ensuring it has the right mix to succeed in delivering exceptional services and meet its obligations to clients.

A statement by Regional Managing Partner for EY West Africa, Anthony Oputa, while congratulating the partners, said: “I congratulate our new admission into the West Africa Partnership. Attaining this career milestone points to what each of them is bringing to the business. The latest admission is part of our efforts to continually invest in our personnel, and ensure we have the right mix to succeed in delivering exceptional services and meet our obligations to clients.”

“Chinedu Onyekwelu, a chemical engineering graduate and supply chain specialist, joined the Firm nine years ago. He has over 18 years in-depth experience in professional services and oil & gas sector, having spent the first nine years of his career in another foremost international consulting Firm in Nigeria.

“Abiodun Ogunoiki has 16 years’ experience as a Risk Consultant and as a one-time Deputy Chief Risk Officer of a top Nigerian Bank. He Leads Financial Services Risk Management, EY West Africa. Eunice Samson isa PhD scholar in Sustainable Development and a recipient of several awards within and outside Nigeria. She is the EY lead, Climate Change and Sustainability Services (CCaSS).

Akeem Ogunseni holds a first-class degree in Applied Accounting from Oxford Brookes University, United Kingdom, and a Distinction in Computer Science, Ibadan Polytechnic (HND) and University of Ilorin (Post-graduate Studies), respectively. Ahmed Dangana brings over 17 years of experience in financial and management consulting, as well as industry expertise, “he said.