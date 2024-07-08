  • Monday, 8th July, 2024

Wigwe University Awards Full Scholarship to Mascot Design Winner

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Wigwe University has disclosed that Michelle Inwere, a student of Holy Child College, Ikoyi, Lagos has emerged winner of its Mascot Design Competition and has been awarded a full scholarship by the private tertiary institution.


Inwere’s creative and visionary mascot design, it said in a statement, stood out among numerous entries, showcasing her exceptional talent and dedication.
The school boasts of embodying Nigeria’s resilience, fearless culture, her values and her entrepreneurial spirit as well as the African spirit of strength in numbers, teamwork and collaboration.


Founded by former Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Holdings Plc, Herbert Wigwe, Nigeria’s late progressive business leader, philanthropist and humanitarian, who died in an air crash earlier this year, the school is located in Isiokpo, Port Harcourt, Rivers State.
The school says it mixes the host state’s natural endowments with sustainable design principles to create an exciting harmony between its campus and its natural environment.


“Wigwe university is thrilled to announce that Michelle Inwere, a talented student from Holy Child College Ikoyi, has won the Mascot Design Competition and has been awarded a full scholarship.
“ This prestigious scholarship covers tuition & fees, and accommodation for her study duration, enabling Michelle to pursue her dream of studying Computer Engineering at Wigwe University,” the university stated.


Wigwe University stated that it will continue to support young talented  Nigerians like Inwere and her ilk.
“We are incredibly proud to support and nurture young talents like Michelle and we are excited to welcome her to the fearless community,” said Prof. Miles Davis, Vice Chancellor Wigwe University.


 Inwere, along with her family, friends, and school administrator, the statement said, visited Wigwe University’s Lagos office to receive her prize and to meet some members of the team.
“Join us in congratulating Michelle on this remarkable achievement, she is set to join the incoming class of September 2024,” the school said.

