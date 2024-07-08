Petroleum Tanker Drivers’ Group Dismisses Lagos Delegates’ Election

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The protracted leadership dispute within the Petroleum Tanker Drivers (PTD) branch of the Nigeria Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) appears far from over, with some aggrieved members dismissing the election held on July 3.

The factional PTD led by its National Chairman, Lucky Osesua, at the weekend described the election which was conducted by the opposition in Lagos as a Kangaroo exercise, characterising it as null and void.



He declared that the other faction went against the judgement of the National Industrial Court (NIC) of May 29, 2024 by the action of July 3.

Speaking in Abuja, alongside his Deputy, Dayyabu Garga and Humble Power as well as others aggrieved members, Osesua declared that his group did not recognise the election, prompting it to hold its separate election.

Osesua described his group’s position as a liberation struggle, stressing that they were law abiding persons who have prepared for all the consequences their actions for the liberation of the PTD.



“The court ordered NUPENG to forthwith put the process for the new election in motion by constituting an all-inclusive electoral and caretaker committee, as ordered in the judgment in Suit No. NICN/YEN/14/2022, who shall conduct the election within four months from the date of this judgment.

“But, NUPENG, on May 31, 2024, released once again discriminatory and selective election guidelines to favour their preferred candidates. The is against the judgement of the court, not equitable, unfair, unjust, and against natural justice.

“We totally condemn this conterminous act. We condemn the continuous suspension of all our members; all the people suspended have to be recalled and reinstated to their various units and positions as they were in line with the court judgment of May 29, 2024.

“Those are the people that will form the delegates. Once again, we reiterate that the court ordered the fresh election to be all-inclusive and non-discriminatory on any account,” he argued.

The factional PTD further pledged to remain law-abiding and not work against the policies of the President Bola Tinubu’s administration. It enjoined members to continue in their critical roles of distribution of petroleum products nationwide.