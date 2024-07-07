Bandits Abduct Five in Fresh Attack on Niger Community

The four months respite enjoyed by the people of Garam, a community in Niger State, was interrupted on Saturday morning when bandits attacked the community, kidnapping a pregnant woman and four other persons.

Garam, which shares boundary with the Bwari Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), was thrown into turmoil between December 2023 and February 2024 when the community was attacked more than four times by bandits who kidnapped many people.

While the community appeared to be enjoying some respite, the bandits struck again.

A resident of the community told journalists that the bandits arrived at the community through the bush path around 3:am on Saturday, and went to the house of the victims to kidnap them.

A source said the bandits did not shoot into the air to avoid alerting security men in the area.

“We learnt that they came 3:00 a.m. They kidnapped five people including a pregnant woman alongside her child and husband.

“They forced their way into the building by forcing the door open. They came silently without shooting any gun like they used to do.

“The pregnant woman and the husband are of Nupe tribe with their son, they also kidnapped a Hausa man that just packed into the compound and another child,” the source said.