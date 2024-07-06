  • Saturday, 6th July, 2024

Two Bishops to Preach at Christ Church Anglican Nonagenarian Celebration

Life & Style | 2 hours ago

At least two Bishops would deliver messages to the congregants of Christ Church Anglican, Agege, Lagos, as the Church celebrates its nonagenarian.

They are the Rt. Rev’d James Olusola Odedeji, the host Bishop of the Diocese of Lagos West, and Rt Rev’d (Prof) Dapo Asaju of Ilesa Diocese.

According to a statement yesterday, activities marking the nonagenarian celebration of Christ Church Anglican, Agege, would kick off on Sunday, July 7, 2024, with a prophetic ministration led by Ven Israel Owoyele, the Vicar of the Church.

A statement by the Chairman of the 90th Anniversary Committee, Chief Tony Olufidipe, showed that the week-long celebration would also include a Bible Study quiz competition, a three-day crusade with charity donations, and a health talk on cancer.

Asaju would give an exhortation on the theme of the celebration theme: “Faith of Our Fathers” from Hebrews 11:1 & 6 on Sunday, July 14, 2024.

The grand finale of the celebration will be held on Monday, July 15, 2024, at a service to be presided over by the host Bishop, Rt. Rev’d Olusola Odedeji, who will also lay the foundation for some landmark projects to commemorate the 90th anniversary.

