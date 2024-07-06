Tinubu Launches Resettlement Scheme for Conflict Victims 

John Shiklam in Kaduna

President Bola Tinubu, yesterday, in Kaduna, launched the National Resettlement Scheme for conflict victims.

Speaking at the event which was held at Tudun Biri community, a village which was accidentally bombed by military drones in December 2023, the President said the safety of Nigerians remains a priority of his administration.



Represented at the occasion by Vice President Kashim Shettima, Tinubu called on Nigerians to unite against the security threats undermining the nation’s collective well-being.

He said Nigerians have for so long been held hostage by the fear of themselves and allowed preventable incidents to escalate into transgenerational disputes.

“Today, we gather to say, “Enough is enough”, the President declared.



He said his administration is committed to bolstering the nation’s security infrastructure and promoting peace.

According to Tinubu, the resettlement scheme which is targeted at the communities affected by conflicts in Kaduna, Katsina, Benue, Niger, Zamfara, Sokoto and Kebbi, is a testament to the courage of the survivors and signals an end to their pessimism.



He said the scheme is a collective will of Nigerians to heal as a nation which has endured too much, stressing that, “it is an opportunity for each of us to come together and rebuild.”

“We are here to assure that the safety of each Nigerian shall be a priority, and we cannot claim to have achieved this until we restore dignity and security to those whose lives have been upended by conflict.



“Our journey to this point has been long and arduous. Today, we converge in this historic city to demonstrate our resolve to overcome adversity and build a future where each person and community sees the other as a friend, and where peace and opportunity are the birth-right of every citizen,” Tinubu said.

He said the scheme is a timely intervention not only to construct residences, roads, schools, and essential facilities for victims of conflicts, but also to offer the victims a dignified environment to live and to dream.



“The conflict we are forced to endure has not only torn communities apart in the past but also political leaders who ought to be unifying models for the people.

“This history should inspire us to be different, and my optimism thrives on the assurance by our state governors to treat our humanitarian crises as points of unity instead of divisions,” he said.



Tinubu noted that Governor Uba Sani has been an inspiration for unity in Kaduna State, emphasising his approach for peace is a template for the nation at large.

“The non-kinetic interventions we have explored since taking office are best demonstrated by our state governors, and Kaduna is a light of hope in this aspect.

“Mr. President has invested in building peace and stability in each part of this great country because an eruption of conflict in one part of the country disrupts the rest.

“Conflict and displacement, to us, are not merely regional issues; they are national concerns that demand a unified response.

“They threaten the very fabric of our society, and it is only through justice, distributions of democratic dividends, and collaboration that we can overcome these challenges…”

In his remarks, Governor Sani said his government had disbursed over N275 million of the money donated to victims of the drone attack to their families and members of the community.

Sani said, since the unfortunate incident the government had supported the victims, their families and members of the community with relief materials..

“We are constructing a 6km asphaltic road to Tudun Biri village. This road, when completed, will open up Tudun Biri Village, link it to other communities, boost agriculture in the area, and ease movement of persons and goods. Similarly, a Skill Acquisition Centre is under construction and we are building a clinic to cater for the medical needs of the people,” the governor said.