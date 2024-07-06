Remita Throws Weight Behind Indigenous Businesses

Omolabake Fasogbon

Indigenous fintech firm, Remita Payment Services Limited has reaffirmed its commitment to homegrown businesses at the just concluded Lagos Leather Fair (LLF) which held at Balmoral Center in Lagos.

The organisation not only sponsored the fair, but also participated as an exhibitor where it displayed some of its innovative payment solutions built for all businesses sizes, including SMEs.

Attendees also had privilege to engage with the organisation’s team and witnessed live demonstrations of its payment platform and POS terminals.

The Executive Director of Business at Remita, Abayomi Oniku, explained the participation of the company as being an expression of its deep-seated commitment to celebrating and supporting African indigenous businesses.

“As a company, we understand the hard work and tenacity required to build businesses in Nigeria, and we are always willing and happy to champion such efforts”, he said.

He added that the company’ steady support for entrepreneurs and collaborating with key firms to provide tools and expertise for success of enterprises was a testament to its capacity as a brand that entrepreneurs can rely on for their payment solutions and business growth needs.

Managing Director/ CEO of the firm, Deremi Atanda stated, “As an organisation, we firmly believe that the growth of our nation is heavily hinged on the development of indigenous industries. By cultivating products that we consume locally and exporting them beyond our borders, we can significantly enhance our economic landscape”.

One of the highlights of the event was rewarding entrepreneurs and shoppers with vouchers and gift items worth over N1 million during a runway show and award ceremony. Winners of the vouchers were also given opportunity to purchase new leather pieces, showcasing Remita’s support for exhibitors at the fair.