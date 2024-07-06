International Women’s Day: NDDC Calls for Compulsory Education for Girl Child

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has called for prioritisation of the education of the girl child as it holds the key to sustainable development in the country.

At a recent ceremony to mark the International Women’s Day in Agbor, Delta State, the Commission urged the various tiers of government to evolve measures that will enable the girl child secure access to quality education.

Chiedu Ebie, Chairman of NDDC, who spoke at the ceremony said as a pivotal segment of the population, educating the girl child empowers women to succeed in all areas of life. He was represented by Hon. John C. Aleh, his Special Assistant.

In separate remarks, women who spoke at the event commended Ebie and the NDDC for supporting the fight for the education and empowerment of women.

The guest speaker, Mrs. Ben Utalor Goziem, who spoke on: “Girl Child Education”, said that women are the heart of the nation, hence, they should be equipped with sound education.

According to her, “It is very important for the girl child to be educated. A good education is a foundation for the girl child. An educated woman possesses so many attributes that will make her survive tomorrow’s challenges.” She urged government at all levels to continue to support the education of the girl child.

Another speaker, Mrs. Blessing Akachu, stated that women play diverse roles in the society, hence, it is important they stay healthy all the time. She advised women to always engage in physical exercises, sleep well, particularly at night, reduce or manage stress, go for regular medical check ups, maintain personal hygiene and eat adequate and balanced diet.

In her words, “Physical exercise is very important in our lives. We must be physically active, it helps the heart to circulate blood well and it also helps the brain cells. Also, engage in regular check ups on your Blood Pressure, Blood Sugar, Breast Cancer, Cholesterol and other diseases as it will help prolong your life.” She added that women are nation builders, therefore, their health, should be taken seriously.

Earlier, in her address, the Coordinator, Abba Charity Foundation, Mrs. Charity Abba, called for the inclusion of more women at decision making levels of government. The event was organised in conjunction with Abba Charity Foundation.

Among dignitaries present at the event were the Executive Director, Rural Electrification Agency (REA), Hon. (Engr) Doris Uboh; wife of former chairman, Ika South Local Government Council, Mrs Clara Ibude; wife of former vice-chairman, Ika South Local Government, Mrs Rosemary Ogini, women drawn from Ika Federal Constituency and staff of NDDC.