CIL Targets Additional CNG Filling Stations Nationwide, Lauds Partnership with NNPC

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

Cleanergy Innovation Ltd (CIL), a company providing turnkey tailor-made Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) solutions for the autogas and power generation segments in Nigeria, alongside the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), has said it is set to launch three more stations next week.



Speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of six CNG filling stations in Abuja, the Executive Vice Chairman of CIL, Shettima Imam, said the milestone represented a significant step forward in Nigeria’s journey towards affordable, sustainable, locally sourced and environmentally friendly fuel solutions.

The six CNG filling stations launched in collaboration with the national oil company were designed, engineered, installed and inaugurated by CIL.

Imam stated that the launch was just the beginning of the company and NNPC Retail’s commitment to diversify their energy offerings and promote President Bola Tinubu’s CNG initiative.



According to him, the new facilities were designed to ensure safe, reliable, and efficient service to all customers, aligning with global best practices, thus setting a new benchmark for CNG infrastructure in the region.

He pointed out that the partnership with NNPC Retail exemplified the company’s shared vision for a bright and sustainable energy future in the autogas segment.

In addition to the retail CNG stations, CIL stated that there will be large mega stations for trucks and buses along major highways, Mobile Refuelling Units (MRUs) for quick deployment and CNG logistics and storage solutions.



As its commitment to NRL’s integrated CNG autogas project, CIL said it was setting up two mega CNG conversion kits installation centres in Abuja and Lagos, a CNG conversion kits assembly plant in Abuja, a CNG cylinder cascade assembly plant in Lagos and a CNG conversion kits installation technicians training school in Lagos.

“What we saw today is the beginning. It’s one of the six stations that are ongoing and three have already been completed and the three will be completed by next week.

“Nigeria’s refining capabilities are limited. We largely import Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and we have abundant gas and we’re only using less than three per cent or just over three per cent.

“So CNG coming in will bring a cheaper, cleaner alternative to PMS which will bring down the cost and create more job opportunities and so many other advantages for Nigeria and Nigerian populace.

“It’s kind of incremental, we have done six and we are supposed to do some in Lagos…We have invested our own resources into this,” Imam added.

With the expected coming on stream of the AKK pipeline, the CIL EVC stated that it will make the production and distribution and supply of gas seamless, since the pipelines can move the gas into all the zones of the country.