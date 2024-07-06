  • Saturday, 6th July, 2024

Blanche Aigle Shines at SABRE Awards Africa

Business | 2 hours ago

 Omolabake Fasogbon.

Foremost Public Relations and Communications outfit, Blanche Aigle Communications has bagged multiple recognition at the just concluded SABRE Awards that held in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire recently. 

The award is regarded as world’s most prestigious public relations awards initiative, dedicated to benchmarking the best PR works across the globe. 

Blanche Aigle stood out in different categories of the award for its exceptional delivery of the Hilda Baci longest cookathon campaign. 

 The organisation was behind the development and execution of the campaign’s communication strategy which included public relations, media relations, influencer partnerships, and event coordination support.

For these efforts, the firm bagged trophies as: Superior Achievement in Brand building in the Diamond category, Best Campaign Western Africa region – Gold, and a Certificate of Excellence for Best in show.

Commenting on the feat, Founder and Lead at Blanche Aigle Communications, Nene Bejide said, “This recognition is the evidence of our team hard work and creativity. We are proud to have played a part in this achievement and contributed to promoting brand growth on a global stage. Our campaigns resonate deeply with our brands’ commitment to innovation and quality, and our achievements are proof of the power of creativity and the spirit of collaboration”.

Earlier during a panel session, Bejide alongside other discussants drawn from the industry analysed outstanding media campaign across Africa, including East, North, South, Central and West Africa, while charting path for improvement.

