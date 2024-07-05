Injury Knocks out Halimatu Ayinde from Paris 2024

Super Falcons and Rosengard FC Midfielder, Halimatu Ayinde will not be at the Paris 2024 Olympics, despite making the list released yesterday by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Superfalconsshow.com, reports that the former Delta Queens midfielder suffered a knee injury, while training yesterday and will miss the Olympics, according to a statement from her Swedish club on Thursday evening.

“Unfortunately, Halimatu Ayinde injured her knee during training yesterday and will miss the Olympics. We wish her a speedy recovery. Get well, Halimatu”

The Nigerian international later yesterday tweeted on X her inability to be in Paris 2024 with the Super Falcons.

“With a heavy heart, I announce I won’t be part of the Super Falcons for the Olympics. I’m deeply grateful to FC Rosengård and my teammates for their support and love. Best of luck to my fellow Super Falcons. I’ll be cheering for you and will return stronger. Go Superfalcons!!

The alternative players for the Super Falcons are Gift Monday, Ifeoma Onumonu, Jumoke Alani and Morufat Ademola.