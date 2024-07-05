  • Friday, 5th July, 2024

Injury Knocks out Halimatu Ayinde from Paris 2024

Featured | 1 hour ago

Super Falcons and Rosengard FC Midfielder, Halimatu Ayinde will not be at the Paris 2024 Olympics, despite making the list released yesterday by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF).

Superfalconsshow.com, reports that the former Delta Queens midfielder suffered a knee injury, while training yesterday and will miss the Olympics, according to a statement from her Swedish club on Thursday evening.

“Unfortunately, Halimatu Ayinde  injured her knee during training yesterday and will miss the Olympics. We wish her a speedy recovery. Get well, Halimatu”

The Nigerian international later yesterday tweeted on X her inability to be in Paris 2024 with the Super Falcons.

“With a heavy heart, I announce I won’t be part of the Super Falcons for the Olympics. I’m deeply grateful to FC Rosengård and my teammates for their support and love. Best of luck to my fellow Super Falcons. I’ll be cheering for you and will return stronger. Go Superfalcons!!

The alternative players for the Super Falcons are Gift Monday, Ifeoma Onumonu, Jumoke Alani and Morufat Ademola.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.