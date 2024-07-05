  • Friday, 5th July, 2024

Ekiti Tops IGR Annual Growth Rate Ranking

Nigeria | 2 hours ago

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State has topped the 2023 Annual Growth Rate ranking with an increase in Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) from N17.03billion in 2022 to N29.82billion in 2023, representing a 75 percent growth rate.

According to the report circulated by the apex body for tax authorities in Nigeria, the Joint Tax Board (JTB), at its 155th meeting at Zuma Rock Resort, Suleja, Niger State, Ekiti State also moved from being one of the worst five states to the 16th position in Total Collections Ranking and progressed from the 33rd to 15th position under the Direct Assessment Parameters.

Reacting to the development, the state Commissioner for Information, Rt. Hon. Taiwo Olatunbosun, in a statement made available to journalists in Ado Ekiti, described the remarkable improvement as the effect of Governor Biodun Oyebanji administration’s proactive measures and policies, which have created a conducive environment for both local and foreign investment and bolstered the trust of taxpayers leading to improved voluntary compliance.

Olatunbosun recalled that the data recently released by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) indicated that only Ekiti State, Lagos State, and FCT attracted foreign investment and contributed to the country’s capital importation in the first quarter of 2024, adding that the state was also prominent among the 10 states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) that achieved the same feat last year.

Stressing that the administration is irrevocably committed to promoting economic stability and rapidly developing the state, Olatunbosun solicited the continued support of all stakeholders, assuring that the Oyebanji administration’s policy of inclusive governance would continue to encourage participation of all stakeholders towards achieving the desired goals.

The commissioner also commended the tenacity of the leadership and officials of the State Internal Revenue Service (EKIRS) for what he described as the yeoman service they are performing, noting that it is remarkable that they remain humane but firm in the discharge of their duties which culminated in significant improvement in the state’s reporting and innovative collections.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.