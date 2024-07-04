Seven NPFL Teams Told to Upgrade their Playing Turfs 

*Lagos to host NPFL AGM

Lagos will host the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL), which will deliberate on the 2024/25 season scheduled to start on August 31, 2024.

And towards the August kick-off date, some clubs have been directed to carry out remedial works to ensure that their grounds meet Facilty Requirements of the Club Licensing Regulations.

In a letter to the clubs dated July 2, Davidson Owumi, the Chief Operating Officer, felicitated the clubs on the successful completion of the last season and extended the invitation for the AGM.

“I write to convey the warm wishes of the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Board and Management and to congratulate member clubs for the successful completion of the 2023/24 season.

“It is in working towards the new season’s earnest preparations and take-off on August 31, 2024, that the Board has elected to invite member clubs for the AGM on a tentative date of July 15-16 in Lagos”, the letter to the clubs read.

The NPFL informed the clubs through the letter that a number of them have been told about the unacceptable conditions of their playing turf and the absence of broadcast support facilities such as elevated camera stands.

“As we look forward to the meeting, letters have been written to some of the clubs whose facilities were found not suitable to host the NPFL matches in the new season in compliance with provisions of Facility requirements of the Club Licensing Regulations”, noted Owumi who urged the clubs not in receipt of the letters to embark on a self review of their facilities to ensure they met requirements for approval.

Abia Warriors, Sunshine Stars, Shooting Stars, and Kwara United are among the clubs that have been directed to work on defects in their stadium.

The others are Niger Tornadoes, Plateau United, and the newly promoted El-Kanemi Warriors.

They were ordered to upgrade their playing turf or face the prospect of playing on alternative grounds.