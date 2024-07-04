Professionals Condemn Police Siege to River Local Govt Councils

Wale Igbintade

A non-governmental body of intellectuals and professionals, South-east, South-south Professionals of Nigeria (SESSPN) has condemned the Police siege to the 23 Local Government Councils in Rivers State, describing it as illegal, baseless, and irresponsible.

Consequently, SESSPN called on the Inspector-General of Police to withdraw his men immediately or face legal actions including peaceful protests until they vacate the councils.

Addressing a press conference yesterday in Lagos, President of SESSPN, Hannibal Egbe Uwaifo, said recent activities in Rivers State ‘is a source of serious concern’, adding that the action of the Nigerian Police has the effect of preventing all workers in the 23 Local Government Councils of Rivers State from accessing their offices and rendering their legitimate duties.

He noted that the 23 Local Government Area Council workers were not involved in any court case and did not invite the Police to protect them from those in court.

He said: “The Police are not parties to the cases in the courts and the courts never mandated the Police to act on her behalf. The Police do not have the capacity to determine when each of the Court Cases will end and therefore it will be unreasonable for them to close down Council Secretariats indefinitely.

“There is a valid Court Judgement effectively nullifying the Local Government amendment Law which purported to extend the tenure of Local Government Chairman in Rivers State. That is what the Police is to enforce but that is not what they are doing, effectively signifying the partisanship of the Police.

“The SESSPN believes that the Nigerian Police has Legal Advisers and also composed of reasonable men who are conversant with the Nigerian Constitution and therefore should know what is the difference between elected officials and appointed Officials.”

“Local Government Councils are under the Nigerian Constitution effectively under the control of State Governments and there is no indication that the Rivers State Government invited the Nigerian Police, it is therefore the view of SESSPN that the Police must be careful not to join the March to Orchestrate a Constitutional crisis which may become hydra-headed.”

Uwaifo maintained that officials elected for a term by the people cannot be extended by any law or fiat whatsoever, adding that the Local Government chairmen were elected for a period and once the period is completed, they can only be returned by another election.

He said the Police do not have the capacity to determine when each of the court cases will end and therefore it would be unreasonable for them to close down Council Secretariats indefinitely.

SESSPN, however, commended Rivers State Governor, Siminalayi Fubara, for the maturity and candour he has exhibited in the face of these provocations and assured him that the SESSPN would stand by him in all that is legal for the people of Rivers State.

He warned those calling for a state of emergency in Rivers state to stop, stressing that a state of emergency does not amount to dismantling the democratic government elected by the people.

On the state of the economy, SESSPN lamented that there is hunger and poverty in the land, due to what it called “ill misguided policies of this present administration and the flippant statements and actions of some of its officials.”

SESSPN stated that while the prices of foodstuffs, goods and services have increased astronomically beyond the reach of most Nigerians, the federal government seems to be contended with making frivolous appointments, increasing taxes and budgeting for the luxuries of its officials.

“The exchange rate of the Naira has become a very big problem that traveling out of Nigeria for anything is now beyond Nigerians. While paying School fees or our Children abroad with the current exchange rate is a very big dilemma and giving parents sleepless nights.

“The assessment of the SESSPN is that the present government has done very badly and must immediately wake up to its responsibilities and stop the slide into anarchy and chaos which they have created by the unleashing of hunger and Poverty on Nigerians,” it added.

On the forthcoming election in Edo state, SESSPN condemned the statement allegedly made by President Bola Tinubu about giving Edo State to his party, describing it as unfortunate.

The forum said the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) as an independent body must hold its grounds and conduct a transparent election where the votes of the people count.

It also urged politicians in Edo State to behave themselves and see the election as an opportunity to advance the interest of Edo state not their personal interest or that of their political parties.