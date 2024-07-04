Police Warn against Use of Illegal Tinted Glass, Siren, Others in A’Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Police Command has warned motorists in the state against the use of illegal tinted glass, siren and concealed number plates on vehicles.

The state Commissioner of Police, Waheed Ayilara, who issued the warning yesterday, expressed dismay on the rise in the use of those items on private and unauthorised vehicles.

He said: “The use of tinted glass, siren and concealed number plates on vehicles constitutes a significant risk to public safety and order in the state.

“It makes it difficult for law enforcement officials to identify vehicles involved in criminal activities, thereby hindering their efforts to maintain a safe environment for Akwa Ibomites and residents in the state.

“To ensure total compliance with regulations regarding tinted glass, use of siren and concealed number plates, all motorists plying public roads are urged to desist from this practice.

“The Akwa Ibom State Police Command is committed to enforcing the law, and has directed a total clampdown on violators.

“We urge members of the public to comply with these regulations and work with law enforcement officials to maintain a safe environment for all.”