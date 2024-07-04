Police Recover 14 Vehicles from Gunmen’s Camps in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Police operatives in Anambra State have recovered 14 vehicles after raiding camps belonging to gunmen terrorising the state.

A statement issued by the spokesperson of the state Police Command, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, said the raids on the camp, and the recovery of the vehicles were done at varying times and in different parts of the state.

In a statement made available to THISDAY, Ikenga said: “This is to inform the general public and good people of Anambra State that during several operations on a raid of criminal camps, vehicles, tricycles, and motorcycles were recovered.”

He said the vehicles were either snatched through armed robbery, stealing, murder, forceful/criminal dispossession of property and car snatching by criminals.

Ikenga added: “Owners are requested to come to the office of the State Criminal Investigations Department, Awka, with valid proof of ownership for a claim.”

He added that the state Commissioner of Police, Nnaghe Obono Itam, wishes to assure members of the public that the Command is committed to ensuring that stolen property are always recovered and returned to their rightful owners to assuage the sense of deprivation the victims of such crimes go through.

He listed the vehicles to include: Space Wagon Passat with registration (reg) number: NNE 48 AS; Volkswagen Golf with reg number: THE 479 AA; shuttle bus with reg number: AGU 364 ZW, and a Mitsubishi bus with reg number: CN 25 ABJ.

Others are a shuttle bus with reg number: JJT 442 ZF; another shuttle bus with reg number: AWK 913 ZQ, a TVS tricycle without reg number; another TVS tricycle with reg number: AAH 410 VW; a Topstar motorcycle without reg number, a Honda today without reg number; a Honda cub without reg number; a Sanyang motorcycle without reg number; a Keystone motorcycle without reg number; and a Honda today motorcycle without reg number.