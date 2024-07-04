  • Thursday, 4th July, 2024

PMI to Showcase Global Certifications at NOG Energy Week

Business | 2 hours ago

Project Management Institute (PMI), a leading authority in project management committed to advancing the profession, is set to showcase its globally renowned certifications at the NOG Energy Week. 

According to a statement issued by the organisation, some of the certifications to be highlighted are the gold standard, Project Management Professional (PMP), and the PMI Construction Professional (PMI-CP), which can be pivotal in enhancing the skills and career prospects of professionals in the oil, gas, and energy sectors. 

The oil, gas, and energy sectors are inherently complex, with large-scale projects that require meticulous planning, execution, and control. They are also synonymous with high-risk endeavors and multiple stakeholders. Project management is the backbone of these operations, providing a structured approach to project delivery. It helps minimise risks, optimise resource utilisation, and enhance overall project performance. 

Managing Director, sub Saharan Africa at PMI, George Asamani, said: “Project management is the cornerstone of success in managing the complexities of the oil & gas sector. With projects becoming increasingly ambitious, our globally recognised certifications ensure that project managers are equipped to meet the challenges of tomorrow, today, guiding projects from conception through completion with efficiency.”

