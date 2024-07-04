Alebiosu Meets Sanwo-Olu, Reiterates First Bank’s Commitment to Partner Lagos on Infrastructure Devt

Kayode Tokede





The newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, First Bank of Nigeria Limited, Mr. Olusegun Alebiosu, yesterday, emphasised that the financial institution was ready to partner Lagos State Government on infrastructural development.

Alebiosu, who led the management team during a courtesy visit to the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu recently, also announced its commitment to nation-building and driving transformative partnerships to achieve this goal.

He said: “Power infrastructure is important especially because Lagos State is a place where people admire and emulate. We look forward to the framework that the Lagos State Government will set up, in addition to the many private investors, which will create massive power projects to reduce the cost of production.

“There are many special projects the Lagos State government is doing and FirstBank will continue to support the Lagos State government to develop these projects. We can also achieve more employment opportunities, tax revenue generation, amongst others. We look forward to Lagos State benefitting from these projects, and the entire Nigeria.”

Sanwo-Olu, while congratulating Alebiosu on his new appointment as the bank’s boss, stressed the need to create value for shareholders and other stakeholders of the bank.

The Governor said his administration would sustain the deep mutually beneficial relationships with financial institutions, particularly First Bank of Nigeria Limited, to meet the needs and yearnings of the citizens of Lagos.

“These relationships will enhance and improve the quality of life for Lagos residents, as well as improve the socio-economic situation in the country.

“We have a special space for FirstBank because we have identified relationships that have been mutually beneficial. Over the years, Lagos State government’s banking relationship with FirstBank has created so much value and extreme economic movement.

“We will continue to nurture the relationship by giving the bank its rightful place as well as ensuring that FirstBank truly receives a decent amount of our business,” he added.