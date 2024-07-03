Ojo Olorunleke Unveiled by Sudan’s Al Merreikh

Former Enyimba goalkeeper, Ojo Olorunleke, was yesterday unveiled by his new Sudanese club, Al Merreikh in Omdurman.

The 28-year-old also officially signed a two-year contract with the Red Devils.

The shot stopper ended his three-year stay with former Nigeria Premier Football League champions Enyimba to pitch tent with Al Merreikh.

The fair-complexioned goaltender who two seasons ago was NPFL goalkeeper of the year with Enyimba, previously played for Kano Pillars, Sunshine Stars, Akwa United and Abia Warriors in the Nigerian topflight.

He was Nigeria’s third choice goalkeeper at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Cote d’Ivoire