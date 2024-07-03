Obtain Building Permits, Follow Regulations, Lagos Urges Residents 

The Lagos State Government has re-emphasised the need for residents to obtain building permits and follow building regulations to prevent future building collapse in the state.

The General Manager, Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA), Gbolahan Oki, restated the warning while reacting to a building with illegal attachment that collapsed on Wednesday in the Mushin area of the state.

Oki explained that preliminary investigation on the two-storey building with an illegal attachment, which collapsed under construction, indicated that substandard materials were used.

He said that LASBCA had previously served a stop-work order and quit notice on the building, which was subsequently sealed off due to poor construction materials, but was disobeyed by the property owner.

He said that the owner of the building ignored the order, broke the government seal and kept on building, resulting in the collapse.

Oki said that the owner would be prosecuted, get his property seized while other defective structures within the compound would be demolished.

The general manager implored residents in the area to desist from erecting any building without requisite permits and stop acting against the law by removing government seal on defective buildings.

While debunking the report of losing a baby at the collapsed site, Oki expressed joy that no life was lost due to the prompt response by the agency and other emergency responders.

He also said that occupants who sustained injuries at the site were receiving medical attention at nearby medical facility.

Oki also warned developers and property owners against illegal constructions and conversions, especially attachments to existing buildings without approval and strict supervision by the agency.

He warned owners of distressed buildings marked for removal to remove them immediately to avoid sanctions from the sate government.

He stated that no responsible government would expose its citizens to any form of danger, adding that the total disregard for building regulations by some residents had caused anxiety within the populace.

He stressed the need for residents to comply with building codes to curb building collapses in the state and avoid unnecessary loss of lives and property.

He appealed to every owner/developer in the state whose property was not covered by a valid building approval plan and permits to regularise the property and ascertain the structural stability of their building, especially during this rainy season.(NAN)