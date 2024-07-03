Lecturer Identifies Sustainable Chemistry as Key for Eco-innovation

Onuminya Innocent in Sokoto

A lecturer at the Department of Pure and Applied Chemistry, Usman DanFodio University, Sokoto, Dr. Sirajo Abubakar Zauro, has identified sustainable chemistry as the requirement for eco-innovation for equitable societies and industries.

Zauro made the assertion at the 2024 Chemistry Festival, organised for science secondary school students by the American Chemical Society (ACS), Sokoto State University chapter.

The festival, held at the university’s Red Carpet Auditorium, had the theme ‘Chemistry is Everywhere—Revisiting Some Interesting Chemistry Around Us’.

The don explained that chemistry has the capacity to solve societal problems, stressing that everything in the world revolves around chemistry.

Outlining the role of chemists in the process, he called for the practicability and application of the study of chemistry in Nigeria.

“Let me tell you, the application of chemistry can make one self-reliant even at the secondary level,” he stated.

The programme organiser, Dr. Thompson Ezuagie, described the American Chemical Society as a self-governed individual membership organisation of more than 200,000 members at all degree levels and in all fields of chemical sciences. ­­­­­

Ezuagie listed the achievements of the association, including the establishment of student chapters in six Nigerian Federal Universities and State Universities; he specially commended the Vice Chancellor of Sokoto State University, Prof Garba Bashir, who he described as an erudite chemist who always supported the activities of the association in the school.

Also speaking, the Head of the Department of Chemistry, Dr. Shamsuddeen Ahmad, said the festival will boost the morale of science students at the secondary level.

He urged the participants to give their best to encourage others, stressing that chemistry is all about practicality.

The Vice-Chancellor of the university, Prof. Garba Bashir, who was represented by the University Librarian, Dr. Ibrahim Fufuri, said the festival would enhance the teaching and learning of chemistry at the secondary level.

He urged the chemistry teachers and students to dwell more on the practical aspects.

He pledged that the university would henceforth set aside a grant for science entrepreneurship, which would encourage the students to frequently carry out their practicals.

He further explained that the school will ensure its students, especially those in sciences, acquire skills to enable them to be self-sufficient after graduation.

At the end of the competition, students from Federal Government Secondary School, Sokoto, emerged as winners, while Sultan Bello Secondary School and BUA Secondary School were in the first and second runoffs, respectively.