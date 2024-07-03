Immigration Commences Campaign Against Corruption 

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

In a bid to mitigate corruption and ensure an improved service delivery, the Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS) has commenced a two-day nationwide sensitisation and campaign against corruption across the country.

The new Immigration Comptroller of the Rivers State NIS Command, Franca Nwanneka, who led the campaign in Port Harcourt, Rivers State capital, Tuesday, said the essence of the programme is to fight corruption in the system.

Nwanneka, who noted that the Comptroller General of Immigration Service (CGIS), Kemi Nandap, has declared zero tolerance for corruption in the service, added that the NIS is desirous of providing quality service to all Nigerians and foreigners who are willing to access its facilities.

She disclosed that trainings have been mapped out for personnel, which will enhance their capability in their service delivery, warning that anyone caught in the act of corruption would be made to face the consequences of their actions.

According to Nwanneka, “Our Comptroller General is desirous of giving the people that required immigration facilities quality service. We are here to serve the people; we serve Nigerians; foreigners that come into Nigeria, and she wants to be sure that whatever we do for them is qualitative.

“We have to treat these people very well. She (Nandap) has gone as far as mapping out trainings for our personnel on quality service management, so that we officers will be able to rightly handle our clients even when they are at fault.”

Nwanneka, who is the first female CIS deployed in the state, assured the personnel that the Command under her watch will be rid of all forms of corruption and ensure a quality, improved and sustained service delivery to all Nigerians.

Speaking also during the campaign in Port Harcourt, the Special Assistant to the Principal Staff Officer to the CGIS, Mr Tersoo Ukeyima, said the programme was purposefully planned to deter corruption in the service and ensure an enhanced service delivery to Nigerians.

He noted that: “The current leadership of the NIS led by CGIS Kemi Nandap is highly committed to ensuring that the service performs at the utmost best including utilisation of technology and automation of processes to ensure we provide service deliveries to Nigerians in a very qualitative way.”

He said the agency is in collaboration with some anti-graft agencies in tackling corruption in the system.