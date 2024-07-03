‘Customer-centric Strategy, Success Behind Fidelity Bank’s N127.10bn Offer’

Kayode Tokede

The Chief Executive Officer, Fidelity Bank Plc, Nneka Onyeali-Ikpe has hinted that the financial imitation’s customer-centric strategy is the key driver for the success of its ongoing N1277.10billion capital raising exercise.

Fidelity Bank on June 20, 2024 commenced its Public Offer of 10,000,000,000 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N9.75 per share and Rights Issue of 3,200,000,000 ordinary shares of 50 kobo each at N9.25 per share.

Speaking at a town hall meeting with the bank’s customers in Lagos recently, she stressed on the importance of engaging directly with existing shareholders and would-be investors to ensure clarity and support for the bank’s financial initiatives.

According to her, the Fidelity Bank customers are the reason behind the bank’s functionality, hence the reason for recent engagement with its existing shareholders while welcoming new investors to the Fidelity bank family.

She expressed enthusiasm over the initial reception in the first week of the launch, noting widespread anticipation and positive feedback from stakeholders.

“Several analysts have described our Combined Offer as the most anticipated offer of the year. The Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) also is very happy with us about the retail perspective we have brought into the sale,” she stated.

Speaking earlier, the Executive Director, Lagos and Southwest, Fidelity Bank, Ken Opara emphasized the bank’s commitment to delivering value. “Within the last five years, our share price has appreciated by over 500 per cent. We have a track record of consistent and improved dividend payout for over 18 years.”

Opara further highlighted Fidelity Bank’s commitment to robust corporate governance and strict adherence to regulatory compliance, ensuring stability and trust among stakeholders.