Caring Hearts Heritage Initiative Brings Education, Hope to Underprivileged Children

Mary Nnah

In a heartwarming display of kindness and compassion, the Caring Hearts Heritage Initiative (CHHI), a non-governmental organisation, visited three public schools in Lagos to celebrate Children’s Day.

The organisation’s mission is to provide free education to less privileged children, thereby reducing the number of out-of-school children and empowering young minds to reach their full potential.

Led by Executive Director Henrietta Otoabasi-Akpan, the CHHI team brought joy and excitement to the children of Gbagada Primary School, Ajidagan Primary School, and Adaranijo Primary School.

The children’s faces lit up as they received school sandals, biscuits, cakes, and drinks, but more importantly, they received a message of hope and a reminder that education is the key to unlocking their dreams.

Otoabasi-Akpan explained that the organisation’s focus is on children of all levels, starting from primary to tertiary education.

“We believe that every child deserves access to quality education, regardless of their background or financial situation,” she said. “Our goal is to drive the Sustainable Development Goal No. 4, which prioritises education, and to give children the light they need to succeed in life.”

The organisation’s message of hope and education resonated with the children.

Otoabasi-akpan said, “We want to give children light out of darkness and hope for a better future. Education is the weapon that will help them overcome poverty, ignorance, and disease. We didn’t just give out school sandals, but also hope and a sense of dignity.”

She added, “We want to empower these children to become the leaders of tomorrow, to become professionals, and to make a positive impact in their communities.”

The Executive Secretary of CHHI, Tessy Osiyemi, delivered a lecture titled ‘Dignity in Labour’, emphasising the importance of hard work, integrity, and respect.

Osiyemi said, “We make a conscious effort to connect with children on their level, to speak their language and understand their aspirations. We defined dignity as the respect and honour that comes from hard work and integrity, and labour as the effort and service that earns a living.

“We realised that many children today aspire to become millionaires without fully understanding that it’s the result of dedication, perseverance, and a strong work ethic. We encouraged them to focus on their profession, to find joy and purpose in their work, just like our governors and professionals who worked tirelessly to achieve success.”

She encouraged the children to focus on their studies and not be swayed by the illusions of quick wealth on social media.

The CHHI’s efforts are a testimony to the power of education to transform lives and communities. By providing access to quality education, the organisation is empowering young minds to reach their full potential and become positive contributors to society.