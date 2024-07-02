Nigerian Lawyer Appointed Into Ontario Law Commission Board 

A Nigerian Lawyer, Kingsley Jesuorobo has been appointed as a member of the member of the Board of Governors of the Law Commission of Ontario, Canada, effective September, 2024, for a three-year term.

In an exclusive chat with THISDAY LAWYER, Mr Jesuorobo said “My appointment was through a special selection process, characterised by public advertisement and a competitive interview”.

“The Law Commission of Ontario makes laws, policies and programs more accessible for Canadians in Ontario. It promotes access to justice through recommendations on ways to make the legal system more inclusive, relevant and effective. The commission also promotes the leveraging of technology to improve access to justice.

“My appointment marks an exciting fulfilment of my yearning to be in a collaborative space populated by an array of people of high professional pedigree, who dredge knowledge and proffer reform solutions that align our legal system with the best of values and civilised norms that ultimately enhance access to justice.

“My appointment is also a testament to the power of positivity. It is positive proof that when we defy the mumblings and ramblings around us as to our capacity, competence and contextual connectedness and only listen to clarion calls from within us to stand up to take our rightful place, nothing can get in the way.

“Membership of the Board of Governors include appointees of the Judiciary, the Law Deans of Ontario, Osgoode Hall Law School, the Ministry of Attorney-General of Ontario; Law Society of Ontario and other distinguished individuals, including the legendary Raj Anand, who is the Chair.”

Jesuorobo is the Founder and Principal Counsel at Kingsley Jesuorobo & Associates: Barristers, Solicitors & Notaries (1996 – Present). He is also the Founder and CEO of Danalix Software Limited, an all-in-one legal and business management software solution that simplifies service delivery and fulfils the regulatory compliance needs of professionals in the legal sector. He is also the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Lil Requester, a technological software solution that helps developmentally challenged people to combat socio-communication challenges; and also serves as a member of the Law Society of Ontario’s Advisory Council on Access to Innovation (A21) where he is actively engaged as part of a team of experts that reviews applications from developers of innovative technological legal services to serve Ontario consumers (2021 – Present).

Jesuorobo graduated from the University of Benin, Nigeria with LL.B. (Hons) and he attended the University of Toronto for his Canadian LL.B. equivalency program. He was called to the Bars of Ontario, Canada (1996) and Nigeria (1990).

He currently serves as the Chair of the Board of Directors, Canadian Association of Nigerian Lawyers (CANL) (2022 – Present). He served as the President, Canadian Association of Nigerian Lawyers (CANL) (2017 – 2019).

He co-founded Canada’s first 24-hour black television network, First Entertainment Voice of Africa Television (FEVA TV); and he served as the Chief Legal Counsel at FEVA TV (2013 – 2016.) He served as the Chair of the Board of Directors, Canada Nigeria Chamber of Commerce (2011 to 2012). He is the author of an Amazon Bestselling book, titled: “Province of Poetry: A Collection of Poems and Philosophical Phrases”.