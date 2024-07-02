Duke, Afolabi-Brown, Others Charge Corona Graduating Students to be Great Ambassadors, Role Models

The class of 2024 graduating students of Corona Secondary School (CSS), Agbara have been charged to be good ambassadors and role models as they leave the institution for further education and wherever they find themselves.

This was the message of the former governor of Cross River State, His Excellency Donald Duke amongst other dignitaries at the Class of 2024 Graduation and Valedictory ceremony held for the students on Saturday, 29th June 2024.

Duke who was the guest speaker and special guest of honour at the event themed: ‘Beyond the Horizon, Leaving a Legacy’ , also underlined the pivotal role investment in education plays in molding and shaping the society and nation as a whole and called on the government, and other stakeholders to assist in reducing the number of out of school children in the country.

In her keynote address, Dr. Morayo Afolabi-Brown emphasised the need to be a responsible and contributing member of society.

Morayo, an alumna of the school and first Head Girl, recounted her experience as a student at the school and advised the outgoing students to apply the letters learnt from their stay as students of CSS Agbara as they further their education and take up other endeavours in life.

According to her, “This place was a bedrock of who I am today, I want to speak on the issue of tribe, I want to tell you today that you’re a tribe and must hold on to it because you have similar character, background and experiences”.

“You have been raised together in the last six years, hence it’s important for you to understand and own this tribe collectively because in the nearest future you will need your tribe.”

The Principal of the school, Mr. Innocent Oaikhena, extolled the value beliefs, norms and traditions of the institution and its contributions to nation building.

Donald Banigo, the Acting Head Boy, and the Head Girl, Neri Okolo evoked nostalgia in their farewell speeches as they shared some memorable experiences. In their words, “We all worked hard to get to this level, overcoming challenges, embracing opportunities and forging lasting friendship along the way, today isn’t about just receiving certificates, it’s about recognising our resilience and dedication to learning”. They showered encomiums on the teachers, support staff and the school management for their love, care and support throughout their stay in the school.

The valedictorian of the class of 2024, Oluwamurewa Fadare, expressed her gratitude to CSS Agbara, while reflecting on her journey through the school.

Tiwalolaoluwa Abiru and Oyintariere Akika were also announced as Salutatorian and 3rd best graduating students respectively.

The event culminated in the presentation of awards and endowments, recognition of notable achievements, and the appointment and swearing-in of the new school prefects for the 2024/2025 academic session, exemplifying the school’s commitment to developing generations of leaders with credibility and distinction.

The CSS Agbara Graduation and Valedictory Ceremony was also attended by distinguished members of the Corona Schools’ Trust Council Executive Management, Heads of Schools with their deputies, parents, staff, students, alumni, and well-wishers.