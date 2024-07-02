Customs Rakes in Over N10bn Revenue in Kwara 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Kwara state Command has said that it has generated a total sum of over N10 billion revenue to the federal government between January and May, 2024 in the state.

The Custom Area Controller of the Command, Mr. Faith Mathew Ojeifo disclosed this in Ilorin on Thursday on the activities of the command in the state.

The three-legged event also made the Controller to announce the provision of empowerment to the wives and widows of the men and officers of the command and the donation of relief materials to the Kwara State Government.

According to him, “A comparative review of the preceding year 2023 indicates that the command surpassed what was collected same period last year 2023 with over N2billion which represents 40.41 per cent increment”.

He said that, “Within the period under review, I rejig my operation teams which had led to Twenty One (21) seizures of different prohibited.

“The affected items seized included 507 bags of foreign rice, one Unit of used vehicles, 1,055 pieces of used tyres and 164 Jeri cans of PMS of 25 liters each (4,100 liters) with the total Duty Paid Value of N35, 416,140,000”.

Ojeifo also used the event to empower the wives and widows of the men and officers of the command with the provision of sewing machines, deep freezers and baking, cosmetics.

He said that, about 67 people have benefitted from this gesture so as to make life more bearable for them in view of the absence of their husbands.

Ojeifo maintained that, “The aim of the empowerment is to keep you busy, self dependent and productive while we are far away from home which will no doubt reduce the burden of always waiting on your husbands.

“This empowerment program is designed to inspire and equip our wives with skills and confidence to reach their full potential, as I believe that empowering women is essential for creating a more equitable and prosperous society”

Ojeifo also donated relief materials to the state government so as to take care of those victims of various challenges in the state.