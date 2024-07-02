Bishop Abioye Dedicates Margaret Lawrence University Teaching Hospital Abuja

Bishop David Abioye of Living Faith last weekend declared that those who will come to Margaret Lawrence University Teaching Hospital (MLUTH) for healthcare will find healing and restoration of their health.

He made the declaration last Saturday during the dedication of the facility which he referred to as “a wonderful, unique edifice” located at River Park estate in Abuja.

The cleric said: “It is my pleasure to declare this place blessed and it is blessed in the name of the father, the son and the Holy Spirit.”

The dedication was presaged by rousing praise songs which attendees, including staff of the Hospital both Nigerian and expatriate; mother of the founder, Mrs. Margaret Odili and many well-wishers danced vigorously to.

The Founder of Margaret Lawrence University and real estate magnate, Paul Odili, said the dedication of the Teaching Hospital is remarkable as it is now in the hands of God, “who never fails.”

According to him, “The coming on stream of MLUTH represents a significant milestone in the evolution of healthcare services in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, with its modern design, advanced medical infrastructure and a multi-disciplinary team of renowned healthcare professionals. We are dedicated to delivering unparalleled care and superior patient outcomes.”

Highlighting the specialised services available at MLUTH, the Chief Medical Director (CMD), Dr. Alejandro Rodriquez, a consultant surgeon, said Nigerians do not have to travel abroad any more to get advanced medical care as it is available at the hospital in Abuja. He named Radiology, Digital X-Ray, Gynaecology, Urology, Orthopaedic, Paediatrics and Child Care, Surgery, Otorhinolaryngology (Ear, Nose and Throat), Dentistry, Plastic Surgery, Accident & Emergency and Intensive Care as services available at the Teaching hospital.