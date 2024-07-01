NOG Energy Week to Discuss Key Initiatives on Thriving Domestic Gas Market in Nigeria

As Nigeria continues to navigate its path towards economic diversification and sustainable development, the role of the oil and gas sector remains paramount. To harness the full potential of this vital industry, it is imperative to prioritise key initiatives aimed at attracting investments, enhancing security, increasing production, and improving domestic gas utilisation.

In consideration of this, NOG Energy Week 2024, West Africa’s leading energy Conference and Exhibition, organised by dmg Nigeria events and in partnership with Levmora Services, will once again create the critical platform to evaluate and explore opportunities created by the president’s directives.

Earlier this year, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu introduced three new policy directives in the oil and gas sector aimed at boosting investment and streamlining operations. Recognising the proactiveness, the Nigerian Gas Association (NGA) recently lauded the directives as transformative milestones to attract investment, positioning gas as a crucial enabler. This streamlined approach will accelerate project execution, optimise resource allocation, and create a favourable environment for local and foreign investors.

At the NOG Energy Week 2024 Strategic Conference, industry leaders will explore the strategies needed to deliver a thriving domestic gas market. The session dedicated to gas will focus on three integral areas: Domestic Gas Market Development, Upstream Gas Production Plans, and Gas Infrastructure. The session will also feature senior representatives from the NMDPRA, NNPC Limited, Nigeria LNG Limited, Nigeria Liquefied Petroleum Gas Association and UTM FLNG Limited. The discussions are set to explore alternative gas pricing models, barriers to increasing LNG and CNG usage, and government strategies to encourage non-associated gas production. Additionally, an adequate examination of Nigeria’s gas connectivity, investment gaps, and the role of policy and public-private partnerships in development will also be discussed.