Moniepoint Celebrates MSMEs as Backbone of Global Economies, SDG Champions

Nume Ekeghe

Managing Director of Moniepoint MFB, Babatunde Olofin has praised Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) as the lifeblood of economies worldwide and key players in achieving sustainable development goals (SDGs).

In a statement, Olofin emphasised that with the right support from governments, financial institutions, and consumers, MSMEs can spearhead a sustainable and prosperous future.

He said: “MSMEs are the lifeblood of the Nigerian economy. Millions of people depend on them daily for food, necessities, and sustenance. For businesses across Nigeria, our promise is simple – we’re always going to be here to make you happy. As we celebrate this year’s World MSME Day, we must acknowledge the hard work, dedication, and perseverance of MSMEs in driving economic stability and fostering sustainable development, which helps eradicate poverty and improve the quality of life for Nigerians.”

He called for a renewed commitment from stakeholders, including government agencies and private sector operators, to support MSMEs through policies, funding, and capacity-building initiatives.

“By empowering MSMEs, we pave the way for a more sustainable, inclusive, and prosperous future for all, especially the coming generations,” he added.

To support small businesses during the World MSME Day celebrations, Moniepoint provided various incentives to business owners across Nigeria. These included gift vouchers for inventory restocks, sewing materials, and fuel vouchers to aid logistics. Beneficiaries expressed gratitude, noting that these gestures would significantly boost their productivity and enable them to better serve their communities.

Olofin also highlighted the critical role of MSMEs in creating local jobs and empowering women, youth, persons with disabilities, and other vulnerable groups. “Commemorating MSME Day is a recognition of this vital sector as agents of innovation, growth, and sustainability, with the potential to unlock critical pathways to accelerate SDG progress globally,” he said.