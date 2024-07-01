Mesotho Group CEO, Jerry Damara, Bags NIPR Fellowship Award

Managing Director/CEO, Mesotho Group Limited, Hon. Jerry Joseph Damara, has been conferred with the prestigious honorary Fellowship of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR), foremost Public Relations professional body in Africa.

The honour was conferred on him on Thursday in Abuja alongside other eminent Nigerians as part of events marking the 60th anniversary of the Institute.

At the event with the theme,” Public Relations, Value Re-orientation and Economic Transformation,” the former lawmaker, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Kugbo International Market, was honoured for passionately driving strategic development initiatives with investments in real estate and infrastructure and in other sectors, creating jobs and bolstering trade relations across Nigeria and beyond.

The award was conferred on Damara, also known as Kaura Kaltungo, by the NIPR National President and Chairman of Council, Dr Ike Neliaku, after his glowing citation was read.

“As CEO of Kugbo International Market, Hon. Damara envisions Africa’s largest market, a transformative project enhancing regional commerce. This endeavor involves extensive infrastructure investment and logistical planning, positioning it to attract global traders.

“Hon. Jerry Joseph Damara’s contributions at Mesotho Group Limited and Kugbo International Market reflect a commitment to advancing Nigeria’s economic landscape through transformative initiatives, poised to leave a lasting impact on the continental market infrastructure and business development,” the citation read.

The Diamond Anniversary fellowship was conferred on Damara alongside notable Nigerians from diverse spheres of life, including Dr Yayale Ahmed, former Secretary to the Government of the Federation(SGF); Prof. Justin Green, President of Global Alliance; Senator Ahmed Wadada Aliyu, Nasarawa State federal lawmaker; and former Ministers of Information, Frank Nweke II and Labaran Maku, among others.

The NIPR’s honorary Fellowship is the highest honour reserved for individuals who have used their fields to make significant contributions to the advancement of the Public Relations profession in Nigeria and beyond