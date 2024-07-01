  • Monday, 1st July, 2024

As Femi Otedola Multiplies His Fortunes Beyond Expectations

Time has a remarkable way of refining a person’s abilities. It even has the tendency to reveal hidden depths, deepening acumen and strengthening strategic foresight. Nigerian billionaire Femi Otedola is the perfect example of such an evolution, as he is continuously expanding his business empire and solidifying his influence across various sectors.

Otedola’s recent move to bolster his stake in FBN Holdings Plc is the best evidence of the man’s proactive approach to business growth. In this remarkable scene for the history books, Otedola invested $11.3 million to acquire 797,946,415 shares at an average price of N21.58 ($0.014) per share. This transaction, executed on June 24, brings his total ownership to 11.64 per cent and reinforces his position as the largest shareholder in Nigeria’s oldest commercial bank.

FBN Holdings, with its subsidiary First Bank of Nigeria Limited, holds a significant place in the African financial landscape. As it spans over 130 years of operations and plays a pivotal role in economic development and financial inclusion, Otedola’s recent strategic acquisition and growing power in the bank both enhance his financial portfolio and amplify his influence in the banking sector.

These developments testify strongly to Otedola’s visionary leadership and ability to capitalize on emerging opportunities. His foresight and strategic investments continue to drive strong financial results at FBN Holdings. This is clear from the group’s robust performance in recent fiscal years.

Under Otedola’s stewardship, FBN Holdings reported a substantial 127 per cent increase in profit for 2023.

This is more than $210 million in pure numbers and is further compounded by the group’s continued growth into the first quarter of 2024 with a net profit of N208.2 billion ($149.7 million).

Otedola’s journey as a business magnate is one of persistence, mixed with a keen eye for opportunities. This is why he has been able to achieve both personal success and broader economic impact.

