Abia on Edge as Gunmen Increase Attacks on Security Personnel with Killing of two Policemen

Emmanuel Ugwu-Nwogo in Umuahia

Palpable fear has gripped Abia State as residents ponder the growing attacks on security agents by yet-to-be-identified gunmen, who at the weekend gunned down two police officers and left two others with gunshot wounds.



The killing of the policemen at a checkpoint on Opobo junction, Obingwa Local Government Area within Aba metropolis happened less than a month after five soldiers were killed by gunmen at Obikabia army post along the same axis.

These incidents involving deliberate targeting of security personnel have raised prospect of a gradual descent to the abyss of insecurity reminiscent of the past when Abia suffered in the throes of kidnapping and other criminalities.



But Governor Alex Otti of Abia State has quickly assured the people that the situation would not be allowed to get out of hand, vowing to stop insecurity from rearing its ugly head in the state.

Speaking with journalists after visiting the families of the slain policemen and also the wounded ones receiving treatment at the hospital, Otti said that his government has decided “to change strategy” in its security measures.

The governor, whose entourage included the State Commissioner of Police, Kenechukwu Onwuemeli, reassured the security agencies that “the state is behind them”.



He also reassured Abia citizens that “the state is equal to the task and we are not going to let this go away without identifying and bringing to book all those who are directly or remotely involved”.

The Abia governor, who is also the chief security officer said that “it’s very unfortunate” that gunmen would strike again so soon after they killed soldiers given the deterrent .

“We felt after all we have done including rounding up some of the people that were involved in the last attack, this would not happen again,” he said, adding that government and security agencies have agreed on new strategies.



While he commiserated with the families of the deceased police personnel as well as the Inspector General of Police and police authorities over the sad incident, Otti announced state scholarship to university level for all the children of the fallen policemen.

Though he noted that “it is reasonable to suspect that the enemies of the state, particularly those who don’t want to see any good or want any good for Abia people may be somehow connected with (the killings)”, Otti urged Abia residents not to panic.



He said: “The people know that this government will not rest on its oars. Everybody should go about their businesses. We don’t want people to panic; we don’t want people to get discouraged. We are equal to the task and this is a wake-up call.

“We believe that our government is not going to succumb to this kind of blackmail. And, we are going to fish them out wherever they run to.”

Meanwhile, the restriction order imposed by government on the operations of commercial tricycles (keke) and motorcycles (okada) as part of security measures takes effect today (Monday).

According to the new order, keke and akada would cease operations between 7.00pm and 6.00am in Umuahia and Aba, meaning that residents who stay beyond 7.00pm outside their homes would have to trek, especially if they lack private vehicles.

The policy was announced last week by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Prince Uzor Nwachukwu, at a news conference after a meeting between the government and stakeholders in the transport business.

He explained that government took this “very difficult decision” following the noticeable increase in criminal activities in recent time, especially in Umuahia, the capital city and Aba, the commercial hub.

Nwachukwu said that, apart from the restriction on operational hours, commercial tricycles and motorcycles would also undergo a fresh registration exercise free of charge and assigned new numbers that are easily identifiable.

He acknowledged that government was aware that the restriction order would hurt those in the transport business as well as people whose businesses fall within the restriction hours.

However, the LG Commissioner insisted that the security measure was taken “for the best interest of Abia and in order to save lives and properties.

“It is one of the smallest sacrifices we can make for the good of the state and the economy,” he said, adding, “if we don’t do it, the economy will be shut down by criminalities”.