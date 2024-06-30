PSA Ranked Squash Tournament Helps Elevate Players, Says Falase

Aderonke Ojediran

Chairman of Lagos State Squash Association (LSSA), Tomi Falase has said that the third edition of Prime Atlantic Squash Open would improve the world ranking of participating players.

Falase said this in an interview with the NAN in Lagos, at the weekend.

PSA is the world governing body of squash saddled with the responsibility of ranking players based on their performance at PSA approved tournaments.

NAN reports that the third edition of the Prime Atlantic Senior and U-16 championships will serve-off at the Teslim Balogun Stadium from July 15 to July 20.

“Organising regular tournament is good for the players, but making it a PSA approved championship is the icing on the cake.

“What this will do is to improve the rankings of our players internationally; it will put them on the same pedestal to make their mark like their foreign counterparts.

“This third edition promises to be an exciting one. The players are in good form, I see some of them train. So, it’s going to be the battle of the fittest,” Falase said.

NAN reports that both male and female players will play in the senior and U-16 categories. Interested players are expected to register for the tournament online @nigeriasquashfed.com/event.

The Tournament Director, Wasiu Sanni, said equal prize money will be given to both men and women.

He further said that the essence of the tournament was to avail players the opportunity to be competitive.

” We believe that our female players put in as much work as their male counterparts, so the cash prize will be equal.

“Training without putting what you have learnt into practice is effort in futility, and we as the custodians of these players, need to observe them and know where they need improvement.

“I’m excited about what’s to come. Prime Atlantic has been a great partner in progress and I hope these players make the best of this opportunity,” he said.

NAN reports that Onaopemipo Adegoke had maintained dominance in the two previous editions while Rofiat Abdulazeez and Busayo Olatunji have taken turns to win.(NAN)