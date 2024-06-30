Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway: Tinubu to Launch Calabar-A’Ibom Sections in August

President Bola Tinubu will in August flag off construction on 107km Sections 3B and 4 covering Cross Rivers and Akwa Ibom states on the much anticipated Lagos-Calabar Coastal Highway.

Minister of Works, Senator David Umahi announced yesterday in Uyo while addressing Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and other Akwa Ibom leaders in stakeholders’ engagement on alignment for construction of the Highway.

Umahi at the gathering also hinted at the federal government’s resolve to terminate the lingering contract of RCC on the Eleme to Onne stretch of the East-West Road and those of Julius Berger and CCECC on the Calabar-Itu Road for non-commitment to duty if the affected contractors do return to sites and display commitment when a 14-day window ends this week (from Sunday).

The Minister explained that the Calabar-Akwa Ibom axis of the Coastal Highway involves 27km Section 3B linking Cross Rivers to Akwa Ibom and 80km Section 4 within Akwa Ibom alone.

Both Sections totalling 107km transverse communities including Esuk Inwang, Ndom Ebom, Ikot Akpabio, Ikot Inyang, Nsia Oron, Oyoku Asang, Urua Okok, Ekpene Edi, Ntete, Esuk Ntete, Akepeti Creek, Kwa Ibo, Atabrikang Aquaha, Atabrikang Ekeme, Iko, Amadaka and Okoro Inyong.

On the Coastal Highway, Umahi said: “We have awarded the contract and started Section 1 which starts from Ahmadu Bello Way in Lagos and terminates at Deep Sea Port at 47.47km on six lanes with a train track at the middle.

“We started Section 2 from the Lekki Deep Sea Port where you have the famous Dangote Refinery, Fertlizer, the Deep Sea Port of Lagos State Government and other blue ships industries all within that location, about 30km in length that covers that Deep Sea.

“We’ve started the second section there, ending at the border between Lagos and Ogun, a total of 55.77km, for Section 2. And Mr. President directed that Sections 3 an 4 must start at Cross Rivers and Akwa Ibom.

“On the whole, Akwa Ibom is benefiting 107km, about the 4th in length in the comity of states along the Coastal Highway. We have done about 3km fully completed on Section 1 and working in both Sections on 1 and 2. As soon as we finish procurement on Sections 3 and 4, work will start in many sub-sessions all at same time.”

He added: “When we started the Coastal Highway there were a lot of doubts whether it will be done, a lot of insinuations on the benefits. But I’m grateful that within three, four weeks we’ve demonstrated sagacity, courage and determination of President Tinubu as a man that matches words with action. And so we are happy with the level of commendation and support we have received from Nigerians.

“There are so many benefits of this Highway I have enumerated. But if you look at the Lagos Section, we have been having a lot of problems and spending lots of money because of the shallow nature of Apapa Wharf.

“With this Highway and Deep Sea Ports, that Section becomes an evacuation corridor for lot of people doing business, it’s also evacuation corridor to the South South, East and North.”

Umahi hopes the project, when completed will transform the economy of the entire nation aside the jobs and contract opportunities for the people.

On the non-commitment of contactors on the Calabar-Itu Road, the minister said, “By end of this coming week, if Julius Berger fails to re-mobilise to site and CCECC fails to re-mobilise to at least three sessions, their jobs will be terminated.”

On the worrisome Eleme-Onne Section on the East West Road, Umahi said, “The worse of the roads in entire South-south that section on the East West Road. RCC has collected over N40billion. 15km of Road, N156Billion inherited from the past administration.

“We’ve been on them to change their ways. And by the end of next week the 14 days notice of termination will elapsed and we will terminate the contract.”

Senate President, Godswill Akpabio and Akwa Ibom State Governor, Umo Eno, expressed gratitude to President Tinubu over the Coastal Highway benefits to the state, assuring on ensuring their people give maximum cooperation to contractors while also urging Minister Umahi to ensure local contractors benefit sub contracts and jobs for the people on the project.