Group Calls for NCAA DG’s Removal over Alleged Breach of Code of Conduct

Alex Enumah in Abuja

A group, the Concerned Airline Operators has condemned the comment attributed to the Director General of the Nigeria Civil Aviation Agency (NCAA), Chris Ona Najomo, that he is serving in both the agency and Arik Air.

The group has therefore asked the Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo to restore public confidence in the aviation sector by removing Najomo from the position.

In a statement at the weekend, a spokesperson of the group, Captain Lawal Musa said the comment is a breach of Section 5 of the Code of Conduct for Public Officers (CCPO), which states that “A public officer shall not put himself in a position where his interests conflict with his duties and responsibilities.”

Najomo was recorded in a viral video saying that while one of his legs is in the NCAA, his other leg is in Arik, a privately owned airline company, which sparked concern within the aviation industry and beyond.

Musa said it was a case of conflict of interest and that it is wrong for the DG of the NCAA, a regulatory body in the aviation sector, to have any form of public allegiance to a private entity within the same industry.

They said the situation is even more worrisome given Captain Najomo’s history with Arik Air where he served as a captain from 2008 to 2017 and as chief pilot from 2021 to 2022 before joining the NCAA.

“These roles indicate a long-standing relationship with the airline, raising questions about his impartiality as a regulator,” he said.

The group further stated that by openly acknowledging his dual loyalties, Capt. Najomo has positioned himself in direct conflict with this mandate, undermining the integrity of the NCAA.

He said, “In light of this public display of bias, industry experts, stakeholders, and the general public are calling for immediate action. The Minister of Aviation and Aerospace Development, Festus Keyamo, faces mounting pressure to replace Capt. Najomo. Such a step is seen as crucial to restoring confidence among industry players, the general public, and the government in the regulatory body’s ability to operate impartially and effectively.

“The integrity of regulatory bodies like the NCAA is essential for maintaining fair and safe practices within the aviation industry. Any perception of bias or conflict of interest can have far-reaching implications, not just for the credibility of the agency but also for the safety and reliability of the aviation sector as a whole. Therefore, addressing this issue promptly and transparently is of utmost importance.”