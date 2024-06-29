Stop Playing with Citizens’ Lives, Cleric Tells Nigerian Leaders

James Sowole in Abeokuta

The Bishop of Abeokuta Diocese of Catholic Church, Rev. Peter Olukayode Odetoyinbo, has charged Nigerian leaders to urgently carry out a critical reappraisal and review of all their activities and policies, and stop playing with the lives of the citizens.

Odetoyinbo,gave the charge, while speaking with journalists at the sideline of his 10th Episcopal Ordination Anniversary, held at the St. Peter and Paul Catholic Cathedral, Adatan, Abeokuta.



The bishop charged the leaders to be conscious of their positions and work in accordance with the will of God.

According to Odetoyinbo, the Catholic Bishops and other anointed men of God had at different fora advised and came out with position papers, calling on politicians and leaders in particular to be fair and just as well as uphold conscientious fear of God.



He asked them to seek divine intervention for solutions to the challenges confronting the nation.

While noting that challenges are not peculiar to Nigeria, the bishop, however, suggested commitment to the welfare of the people and divine intervention, as solution to the problems.



He called on leaders to work towards fulfilling the needs of the people they serve.

While also calling on followers to always pray for their leaders to lead with justice and fairness, he said Nigerians need to be sincere in their service to the nation.

He said Nigerians should shun immorality and join hands with the leaders in finding enduring solutions to the nation’s challenges,

Speaking on his 10th Episcopal Anniversary, Bishop Odetoyinbo thanked God for the grace over the past 10 years as a bishop while praying for more grace in the journey ahead.



He said it has been God all the way and he knows that God will never disappoint in upholding him more in the journey ahead.

Earlier, while delivering the homily at the Church Mass, the Catholic Bishop of Makurdi, Bishop Chikpa Wilfred Anagbe, called on all religious leaders to see their callings as a call to serve and deplete the kingdom of darkness.

He enjoined the priests, religious and faithful, to live in union and communion with one another and continue to support the works of God.

He said Bishop Odetoyinbo has remained committed to the work of God, while advising him to continue to remain focused on the task ahead.