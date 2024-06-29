Makanjuola: How Adesoye College Shaped My Life

After exiting the citadel of learning 30 years ago in flying colours, it was a homecoming for Chief Executive Officer of Caverton Offshore Support Group, Olabode Makanjuola, as he visited his alma mater, Adesoye College, an elitist private school located in Offa, Kwara State, last Saturday, to deliver the valedictory speech for the 2024 Graduating class. Makanjuola, who has become a quintessential role model, admonished the students to be good ambassadors as education received has equipped him with the skills, knowledge, and character to make a difference, therefore becoming independent, resilient and enterprising. Bennett Oghifo writes

Gratitude, nostalgia and emotions ran through the mind of the occupier of the chopper as it hovered over the expansive landscape of the first elitist private school in Nigeria, Adesoye College, Offa, Kwara State, which has produced the best of the best since its establishment in 1987. The early morning breeze was soothing, as if determined to welcome back one of its own into the domain. The August Visitor left the school 30 years ago and has remained one of its shining lights. The Chief Executive Officer of Caverton Offshore Support Group was a guest of honour at the graduation ceremony of the Class of 2024 and on ground to welcome him was his former teacher who is now the Acting Head of the School, Mr. Lawal Raheem Bola; Head of Student Life, Mrs. Bolaji Adesoye, amongst others.

Adesoye happens to be the first elitist private school in Nigeria. Founded by the late proprietor, Chief Emanuel Olatunji Adesoye, whose vision and dream was to produce visionary leaders with an all-round education, emphasis is not just on academics but morals along with students embodying upright characters.

Over the last 37 years, the school has surpassed the founder’s expectations and to put it modestly, has over-achieved on its mission statement. Today, products of the school are high flyers occupying various positions in the corporate world, in governance and many others. Some are special advisers to presidents while some head large corporations and government agencies. Of course, the like of Makanjuola run successful companies and are calling the shots in the corporate world.

Studious, diligent, brilliant, Makanjuola left the citadel of learning 30 years ago and today, sits atop a prominent aviation and marine logistics company based in Nigeria which has been a story of tremendous successes and opening new vistas. The accomplished entrepreneur and business leader, who served as a prefect in Red House during his time, was one of the citadel’s third set of students between 1989 and 1994.

In his valedictory speech, Makanjuola spoke glowingly about the school’s core values of hard work, excellence, character, which have been the guiding lights in his endeavours. According to him, he was overwhelmed with nostalgia and a profound sense of duty returning to give a speech 30 years after passing out with distinctions, especially seeing the famous red bricks, yellow gates and the arch following the 4-journey through Lagos and Offa.

“As a former student of Adesoye College, having been part of the third set admitted in 1989, and graduating in 1994, I stand before you today not only as a witness to your journey but also as a bearer of a crucial message. Nigeria, our beloved nation, is a tapestry of challenges, dreams, and untapped potential. It is within this very complexity that we, as Adesoye College alumni, must find our calling. We must rediscover our national pride and redouble our efforts in contributing to the development of Nigeria for the future.

“In our lives, we often come across the phrase ‘I tried.’ However, let me tell you, as someone who has experienced both success and failure, that ‘I tried’ is never enough. It has become synonymous with giving up, with accepting mediocrity.

“We must unlearn this notion and become result-oriented individuals, where the end goal is the only goal. The education we received at Adesoye College has equipped us with the skills, knowledge, and character to make a difference. “We were taught to be resilient, to embrace challenges, and to never be complacent. Therefore, it is our collective responsibility to use these tools to solve the challenges that confront our communities, our nation,” he stated in his rousing speech.

Makanjuola paid homage to Fred Allison, a fellow alumnus of the 1989 set and his friend of 30 years who travelled with him to the event and teachers like Mr. Lawal, his agricultural science teacher; Mr Olanipekun, Mr and Mrs Ajaere, Mr Whitebread, Mr Bullock and the pioneer headmistress, Mrs REB Howard as well as the now late founder, Chief Adesoye.

Speaking further, Makanjuola said, “Entrepreneurship lies at the heart of progress. As we navigate our journey beyond these walls, I encourage each and every one of you to see challenges as opportunities. Create innovative solutions, start impactful businesses, and change the landscape of Nigeria.

“The challenges that our nation faces should not intimidate us; instead, we should see them as stepping stones to success. But let us not forget the importance of collective responsibility. Bringing about meaningful change requires collaboration, empathy, and compassion for our fellow Nigerians.

“Together, we can build a society that thrives on inclusivity, where no one is left behind. For those of us who are fortunate enough to carve successful careers, I implore you to remember the responsibility you have to give back to society. Solving community challenges should be ingrained in our ethos, a constant reminder of where we came from and the impact we can have,” said the man who founded Caverton Helicopters along his siblings in 2004 and co-founded Le Global Gas added.

In a brief chat with journalists, the successful entrepreneur recalled his first day at school which he said was a mixed bag of emotions.

“I was a 12-year-old starting a new phase far from home in a completely new environment. As any 12-year-old at the time and even today, excitement at the thought of being ‘independent’ was apparent but at the same time “fear and anxiety” of being away from home for the first time for a long period of time occupied my being.

“Obviously, I was homesick but bonded with fellow students and that’s how our friendships were formed.”

Speaking glowingly about the school, he said, “It has shaped me a great deal. Time in boarding school are your formative years and some of my closest and genuine friends today are from Adesoye. Not to sound cliche but Adesoye taught us to be independent, resilient and enterprising.”

Waving aside the notion of being the choice of rich kids, Makanjuola said Adesoye College was not just the preserve or choice of the rich but rather, it was the college of choice at the time for anyone looking for quality education and discipline “in my time.”

“We had families from all walks of life and from all over the country. I learnt financial management from Adesoye as provisions were not allowed and the school developed a cashless policy where you could only buy provisions from the school using a specially designed cheque book.

“The list is endless in terms of my experience and how the college shaped my life.”

On his plans to give back to the great citadel of learning, Makanjuola said in their days, students travelled to different places to acquire secondary education but today, the nation is less secure so parents are wary of their children travelling a long distance.

Also, there is the option of similar or better schools in closer proximity. However, there are children and families close to Adesoye that equally desire and deserve a quality education and he believes as an alumnus, he will work together with the school management to preserve the school and the legacy of the founder.

Praising the late visioner, Chief Emmanuel Adesoye, the acting Head of School, Mr. Lawal Raheem Bola, who has been with school since inception in 1987, said he was delighted to welcome Makanjuola back into their midst.

“We are glad to have him here. We have been calling on people from outside to come and talk. We now looked around and said ‘look, we have our own people, proudly Adesoye. We have them all over the place in positions of authority. So, let’s get them to the school.’

“Let them come and talk and inspire these younger ones by coming to speak. It would be a kind of inspiration. Obviously, seeing him coming out of his chopper is already an inspiration to ignite the ‘I can do spirit, I can conquer the world.’”

Describing the astute business man, he added,” I am an agriculturalist. I was ‘Bode’s teacher. I taught him agricultural science. Bode is cool-headed, humble, committed, very gentle, easy-going and almost a Saint. He was even a prefect in Olabande, Red House. Bode was outstanding and for him to be selected and elected to be in the position of a prefect in Adesoye those days, because the population used to be very large.

“So, all of them were equally good. But he was very good. When you look at his character; diligent, studious and his disposition while he was here, I know he would go places. Honestly, he is one of the torch bearers of the institution which has produced outstanding students who have made giant strides in their endeavors.

“We are really, really proud of him. Very, very, very proud of him. And that is why we want to showcase him so that parents can see, and say look, this is a product from this same school where you are from, so you have not made a mistake. You have come to the right place.”

On the spirit of giving back to the institution, Lawal said it is a welcome development.

“We have been clamouring for this for a long time. Because the problem has been that each year/group, they are in their enclaves. After this valedictory service, Bode and Fred have promised to spearhead the move of bringing the various year groups together and then form the parent body.

“We are even considering a candidate from them, maybe two or three to be part of the governing council. Now they are carrying the toga of the alma mater, wherever they go now, they carry that toga of Adesoye college.

“There is no way we can discard that. It will always be with them. So, for them until now, to carry that, they have to be carrying it proudly too. And that means they must see and put an eye on whatever is going on there so that they will be able to maintain and sustain the quality which they enjoy when they were there,” he stated.