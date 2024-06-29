Edo Urges Residents to Participate in Olympic Day Run

The Edo Sports Commission has urged residents in Benin City to participate in the 2024 Olympic Day celebration run.

The Olympic Day is celebrated worldwide every June 23 but this year’s exercise which has as its theme “Let’s Move and Celebrate” will hold on Saturday, June 29 in Benin City.

The Chairman, Edo State Sports Commission, Olympian Yussuf Alli confirmed that Edo State is participating in the 2024 Olympic Day Run during a meeting with the Heads of Departments of the Commission.

He urged all Edo residents to participate in the exercise. He also directed the coaches and secretaries of all the Sports Associations in Edo State to mobilise their athletes for the global event.

According to the programme of events as approved by the Acting Permanent Secretary, Edo State Sports Commission, Dr Igbinosa Emmanuel, the Chairman of Oredo Local Government Dr. Tom Obaseki will flag off the race at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium at 7.30am.

Participants are expected to gather at the stadium by 7:00 AM and take off immediately.

The Chairman of Oredo Local Government and the Chairman of the Sports Commission will lead the runners through Akenzua Road; Plymouth Road, King Square (Ring Road) through Oba Market Road, Zabayor Street and round off the exercise at the stadium, where certificate of participation will be presented to the participants.

Dr Igbinosa added that the first One Hundred Participants at the stadium will be provided with a branded T-shirt to wear for the race.

This year’s Olympics Day celebration with the theme ‘Let’s Move and Celebrate’ according to the International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach aims to ignite a collective passion for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games by encouraging people to get active and feel connected through sports.