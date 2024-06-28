Presidency to Lawyers: Proffer Laws to Enhance Conducive Business Environment

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The presidency has charged members of the legal profession to proffer legislations that would enhance the ease of doing business and by extension grow the nation’s economy.

The charge was made Wednesday night by the Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Ease of Doing Business, Jumoke Oduwole.

She was speaking at the opening of the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Session on Business Law (SBL), NBA-SBL’s 18th Annual International Business Law Conference 2024 held in Abuja.



Oduwole, who noted that the theme of the conference, “Survival and Thriving”, was apt, reassured on the commitment of the present administration’s efforts at improving Nigeria’s business climate.

She listed some of the efforts to include; the ongoing regulatory and subnational reforms aimed at creating a conducive environment for businesses.

Other initiatives and legislations are; the omnibus bill, which was started from the scratch; discussions with the National Assembly Round Table; the Business Facilitation Act; the first Executive Order: EO1-Transparency and Efficiency in Business Environment.



She said: “When the business climate is difficult, we are determined to ensure the implementation of President Tinubu’s vision. I am pleased to say that regulatory and subnational reforms are underway, and we are actively engaging stakeholders”.

The presidential aide subsequently appealed to lawyers to utilize the newly passed legislation to improve business practices and contribute to a thriving business community.



She added that: “We are committed to making a business-friendly environment. Lawyers have a crucial role in using the legislation passed to improve business. Continue to play your part.”

In a welcome address, Chairman of the NBA-SBL, Dr. Adeoye Adefulu, stressed the importance of engaging with the right people to survive and thrive in the business environment.



The chairman who observed that focusing on survival is crucial for achieving long-term success, encouraged participants not to be afraid of the challenges of survival and thriving.

The event started with a lively art exhibition, delighting participants, and also featured distinguished speakers and industry leaders.