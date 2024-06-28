Paris 2024: Para Athletes Begin Camping  in Abuja, Lagos

As the date for the commencement of the 2024 Paralympics Games draw nearer, Paralympic Committee of Nigeria (PCN) has commenced camping exercises for its athletes.

The paralympic games will hold between August 28 and September 8, 2024 in Paris.

President, Paralympic Committee of Nigeria (PCN), Mr Sunday Odebode, informed the media yesterday that the para-athletes and Para Badminton players will be in Abuja for their camping exercise while powerlifters and para table tennis players will be in Lagos for the exercise.

“As you are all aware, the paralympic games is around the corner and we at PCN are not leaving any stone unturned to ensure adequate preparations for our athletes, hence the decision to commence camping in earnest. This will put our athletes in good shape during the games where we hope to excel and make the country proud”, Odebode said.

He further said that other federations will soon embark on their campings once venues for such have been secured.