Nigeria Shines at SPIEF’24, Fostering Global Economic Growth

Mary Nnah

In a significant display of economic diplomacy, Nigerian delegates Val Okafor, Mary Chinwe Godwin, and Fyada Edward have made a lasting impact at the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF’24).

This prestigious event, held annually in Russia, brings together policymakers, business leaders, and academics to shape the future of the global economy.

The Nigerian contingent, comprising youth development specialists, humanitarians, and entrepreneurs, actively engaged in high-level discussions and panels focused on sustainable development, digital transformation, and international trade.

By leveraging the insights and opportunities presented at the forum, Nigeria seeks to drive significant economic advancements, attract foreign investment, and establish itself as a pivotal player on the international stage.

Through strategic engagement and the forging of global partnerships, Nigeria is poised to harness the potential of international cooperation to drive economic growth, improve the well-being of its citizens, and achieve long-term prosperity. The delegates emphasized the importance of collaboration and knowledge exchange in addressing the nation’s economic challenges and achieving sustainable development.

The participation of Nigerian delegates in SPIEF’24 marks a proactive step towards elevating Nigeria’s economic profile, fostering sustainable development, and solidifying its position as a key player in global economic affairs.

The insights gained and connections made at SPIEF’24 are expected to catalyze transformative initiatives that will contribute to Nigeria’s economic resilience and leadership on the global stage.