NAMA Upgrades Surveillance System to Enhance Safety

In a bid to enhance the safety and security of the nation’s airspace, the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) has embarked on the upgrade of its surveillance infrastructure across the nation’s airports and other remote installations across the country.

To this end, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has approved an onsite visit to Spain by critical staff of the agency to inspect some of the facilities as well as engage technology solution providers to address security challenges as well upgrade the agency’s surveillance systems.

The Managing Director of NAMA, Ahmed Umar Farouk, made this known while receiving a delegation from the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) at the agency’s corporate headquarters in Abuja.

The managing director noted that the Nigerian Air Force remained a valuable ally to the agency with regards to the safety and security of the nation’s airspace. He recalled that the collaboration between the two agencies over time had been critical to the sustenance of airspace safety and security in Nigeria. “NAMA handles civil operations, while the Air Force oversees security. Our close collaboration is vital for maintaining a safe and secure airspace,” the NAMA boss said.

In his remarks, the leader of the NAF delegation, Air Vice Marshal Abubakar Abdulkadir, stated that the Nigerian Air Force had recently enhanced its capabilities to secure the nation’s airspace with new platforms designed for national air defense and stationed with the Air Defense Group in Makurdi, stressing that the NAF had also completed its day training and was close to finishing night trainings, which would enable rapid response and interception of any intruders in the Nigerian airspace.

He also shared an update on the NAF’s enhanced capabilities to monitor and identify all aircraft entering and exiting the Nigerian airspace, adding that improved collaboration and partnership between NAMA and the NAF would sustain the current security and safety in the nation’s airspace.

