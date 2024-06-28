Labule Restaurant: 10 Years of Authentic Nigerian Cuisine, Now in Ikorodu

Mary Nnah

In a bid to further cement its status as a leading proponent of Nigerian cuisine, Labule Restaurant, under the umbrella of Roots Foods Limited, has officially opened its fourth outlet in Ikorodu, Lagos. The event, which coincided with the company’s 10th anniversary, was attended by dignitaries from various walks of life, including traditional rulers and Muslim clerics.

Managing Director and Chief Chef, Binta Adisa, reiterated the company’s commitment to raising the standards of local delicacies, stating, “At Labule, we are dedicated to promoting Nigerian cuisine and culture. Our expansion to Ikorodu is a testament to our passion for delivering authentic and nourishing meals to our customers.”

Adisa expressed her excitement about the new outlet, saying, “Ikorodu is a special place for me and my husband, as we started our lives here. We have seen the area grow and develop, and we believe our brand has a role to play in its development. Our customers in Ikorodu can now enjoy the same quality and excellence that Labule is known for.”

She attributed the company’s success to its loyal customers and dedicated team, saying, “Our customers have been with us for 10 years, and our staff have been instrumental in our growth. We are grateful for their support and hard work.”

Adisa also spoke about the company’s plans for the future, stating, “We are committed to expanding our reach across Nigeria and beyond. Our goal is to make Labule a household name, synonymous with Nigerian cuisine and culture.”

The new outlet in Ikorodu promises to cater to the diverse culinary needs of the community, offering a wide range of local delicacies. With its commitment to quality and excellence, Labule Restaurant is poised to remain a leader in the Nigerian food industry for years to come.

As Adisa noted, “We are not just a restaurant, we are ambassadors of Nigerian cuisine and culture. We will continue to innovate and deliver exceptional dining experiences to our customers.