Gov Eno Releases N4.755bn for Payment of Gratuity, Bonus for Civil Servants

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Governor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom State has authorized immediate release of the sum of 4.755 billion Naira, in keeping with his electioneering campaign promises towards regular payment of gratuities, the prioritization of the welfare of civil servants, and others related matters.

In a statement issued by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ekerete Udoh, the governor noted that the funds, will help cushion the effect of the current harsh economic situation in the country.

A breakdown on how the money will be released showed that N2.3 billion is for the payment of gratuities for retired state civil servants, retired primary school teachers, and retired local government workers.

The statement showed that N1.1 billion is for the one-off payment of wardrobe allowance for twenty thousand, three hundred and forty-five (20,345) public primary school, technical college, and secondary school teachers.



The governor also released N1billion for the payment of bonuses (twenty thousand Naira) to each of the 52 thousand public service workers.

Also N79 million for the award of full scholarships for four Akwa Ibom indigenes who were recently granted admission to study the Standard Pilot Course and Standard Air Traffic Control Course at the Nigerian College of Aviation Technology, Zaria, was released.



Additionally, 104 million Naira has been released as the first tranche payment of the 2024 primary school teachers’ Leave Grant, and N172 million as a severance gratuity package for chairmen and vice-chairmen of local government councils who served from 2018-2022.

The statement pointed out that the release of these funds further deepens the compassionate bonafides of the governor towards the downtrodden, which he had promised to champion.



The statement further read in part: “The construction of Arise Compassionate Homes throughout the state, which he is currently being celebrated for; the monthly N50 thousand palliative for elderly care throughout the state; the free medical outreach programmes he has been funding; the Arise Free Food Voucher programme executed under the Bulk Purchase Agency; and the N2 billion interest-free loans to traders as well as Arewa, Yoruba, Igbo and Niger Delta communities in the state;

“Other include the N500 thousand grant given to each of the over 800 budding entrepreneurs under the IBOM-LED Entrepreneurship Accelerator Programme (EAP); the payment of bursary and other educational grants, among other infusion of funds towards the expansion of soft infrastructure while also executing bold and audacious hard infrastructure, define Governor Eno as a man who has kept faith with his campaign promises.”